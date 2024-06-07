Indiana State Fair announces first free concerts

The Indiana State Fair is announcing the first round of musicians who will be performing at the Hoosier Lottery free stage this summer.

The first wave of concerts were unveiled Thursday and include

Three Dog Night – Friday, August 2

Gladys Knight – Sunday, August 4

Dogstar featuring bassist Keanu Reeves – Thursday, August 8

Bell Biv DeVoe – Friday, August 9

Gary Allan – Friday, August 16

All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served. All shows start at 7:30 p.m..

There will be a limited amount of reserved viewing area tickets available for these concerts. Those will be made available in July.

The 2024 Indiana State Fair opens Friday, August 2nd and runs through August 18th

For more information, you visit www.indianastatefair.com