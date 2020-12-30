Indiana State Dept. of Health Reports Record High on Covid-19 Deaths

For the second time in the last seven days, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced on Tuesday that it had recorded a record high number of coronavirus-related deaths in the 24-hour period ending Monday at midnight.

Last weeks record was 143 daily fatalities, but Monday there were 164 Hoosiers deaths making it the worst day yet. Overall, 7,703 Indiana citizens have died from COVID.

ISDH documented a total of 4,028 new cases of coronavirus on Monday. The state has now confirmed that 500,282 Hoosiers have contracted the disease since the beginning of March.