Indiana sets another COVID-19 record

It is another record-breaking day for COVID-19 in Indiana.

After yesterday’s all-time high of 5,135 positive test results, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 6,654 new positive cases, for a positivity rate of 10.5 percent of those tested over the past week. There are also 51 newly reported deaths bringing the state total to 4,563 since the pandemic started.

Bartholomew County added 61 new positive cases in today’s numbers with a positivity rate of just over 8 percent. That brings the total cases since the pandemic started to 2,090 in Bartholomew County.

Bartholomew and surrounding counties Shelby, Johnson, Brown, Jackson and Jennings are all ranked as orange on the state color coded map, which shows a high community spread for the disease. Decatur County is in the red, or severe spread category.