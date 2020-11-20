Indiana sees second highest day of new COVID-19 cases

Indiana saw its second highest number of new cases of COVID-19 in yesterday’s report from the state Department of Health.

The state had 7,420 new positive cases, with a 7-day positivity rate of 12.1 percent. The state also had 59 newly reported deaths from the coronavirus.

Bartholomew County showed 98 new cases, the second highest day since the start of the pandemic in March. There were 33 new cases in Jennings, 54 in Jackson, 3 in Brown, 139 in Johnson, 38 in Shelby and 37 in Decatur counties. Shelby County had three new deaths from the disease, and Jackson had one.

There are 46 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Bartholomew County according to the most recent numbers from the local community task force.

According to the state color coded map, Bartholomew, Johnson, Shelby, Jennings and Jackson counties are all show as orange, or serious spread of the disease, while Brown and Decatur counties are red, showing severe spread.