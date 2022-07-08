Indiana sees increase in counties at high-risk for COVID-19

Nine Indiana counties are now at high risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus.

The CDC map that measures community risk listed Blackford, Clay, Dubois, Fayette, Floyd, Harrison, Henry, Vermillion and Wayne counties in the “high” category on Thursday. Forty-three Indiana counties are in the “medium” risk category including Bartholomew, Brown, Johnson and Shelby counties.

According to the most recent Bartholomew County COVID-19 Community Task Force report, the community had five new cases reported on Tuesday and there were 12 people hospitalized with COVID-19

Indiana has recorded over 6,800 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.

Our news-gathering partners at TTWN Media Networks Inc. contributed to this report.