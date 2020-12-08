Indiana sees 5,700 new cases of COVID-19

Indiana reported 5,700 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon’s report from the Indiana State Department of Health.

The state is also reporting 42 deaths and a 7-day positivity rate of 13.8 percent.

Bartholomew County had 62 new cases to report, with a 7-day positivity rate of 12.5 percent. Decatur had 26 new cases, Jennings 19, Jackson 79, Brown 17, Johnson 150 and Shelby 36. Johnson County a single death from the disease, the only area county to record a fatality in today’s report.

Jackson County continues to be red on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 spread map, showing a severe spread of the disease. Bartholomew and other surrounding counties remain orange, showing serious spread of the disease.