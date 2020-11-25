Indiana reports 100 new deaths from COVID-19

Indiana is reporting more than 100 deaths from COVID-19 according to the newest numbers from the State Department of Health.

Tuesday’s report show 5,702 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 306,538 since the pandemic started. The state’s 7-day all test positivity rate is 11.4 percent.

The 103 deaths reported today brings the state total to 5 thousand 169 since March. The deaths reported today happened between Oct. 30th and Monday.

Bartholomew County has 50 new cases and a 7-day positivity rate of 13 percent. In other area counties, Decatur had 11 new cases, Jennings 27, Jackson 68, Brown 7, Johnson 90 and Shelby County 37. Johnson County had one reported death, the only area county with a new fatality from the disease.