Indiana Red Cross deploying volunteers to Kentucky disasters

The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross is sending volunteers to Mayfield, Kentucky to assist with recovery efforts after deadly tornadoes went through the town Friday night.

The three volunteers will assist with mental health services, feeding assistance, and deployment support. Red Cross teams continue to identify needs across the affected area and more Indiana volunteers may deploy in the coming days.

If you want to help, you can visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Donations enable the Red Cross to provide food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support and other assistance.

If you would like to sign up to be a disaster action team volunteer, you can get more information at redcross.org/dat.