Indiana passes 6k deaths from COVID-19

Indiana has now seen more than 6,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Indiana reported 5,457 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon’s update from the Indiana State Department of Health.

The state is also reporting 124 deaths and a 7-day positivity rate of 14 percent. Tuesday’s additions brings the total of deaths from the disease since March to 6,109. Some of those deaths reported yesterday dated back to mid November.

Bartholomew County had 73 new cases to report, with a 7-day positivity rate of 12.2 percent. Decatur had 11 new cases, Jennings 18 Jackson 34, Brown 4, Johnson 158 and Shelby 42. Johnson County had 3 new deaths reported this afternoon, Jackson and Brown counties reported two deaths from the disease, while Shelby County had a single death.

Jackson County continues to be red on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 spread map, showing a severe spread of the disease. Bartholomew and other surrounding counties remain orange, showing serious spread of the disease.