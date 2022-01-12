Indiana on track for record high COVID hospitalizations

The Indiana Hospital Association is warning that the state will pass its record high for COVID-19 hospitalizations this week.

The group says hospital emergency departments are seeing up to 10-thousand visits per day, and have reached a “state of crisis”. They’re asking Hoosiers to avoid visiting the emergency room for COVID-19 testing. Instead, they urge people to get tested at primary care sites or urgent care centers, and to consider telehealth for non-emergency treatment.

Bartholomew County had 50 hospitalizations for COVID-19 according to the most recent figures available from the Community COVID-19 Task Force.

According to information released yesterday, Bartholomew County had 84 positive tests on Sunday, down sharply from last week’s pandemic highs of 223 positive tests on Friday and 185 on Thursday. During the worst of the pandemic last winter, the highest single day positive count was only 126.

TTWN Media Networks Inc. contributed to this report.