Indiana National Guard troops assisting with inauguration

The Indiana National Guard is sending a contingent of troops to the inauguration of President-election Donald Trump.

According to the state headquarters, Indiana troops will join about 8,000 National Guard members from 40 states for Monday’s ceremonies in Washington D.C.. Their duties will include crowd management, managing traffic control points, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations.

Militia members have provided support to inaugurations since the first ceremony in 1789. The Indiana National Guard also supported the inaugurations in 2017 and 2021.

Brig. Gen. Larry Muennich, Indiana National Guard’s adjutant general, said that members “are uniquely qualified to provide support in both state and federal activations,”