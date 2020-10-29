Indiana National Guard to Mobilize to LTC Facilities

The Indiana National Guard will mobilize teams of guardsmen on Monday to 133 of the state’s facilities hit the hardest by the pandemic, said Inside Indiana Business. Brigadier General Dale Lyles said the state is also planning to expand its national guard assistance to all 534 of the state’s long-term care facilities over the next three weeks. The guardsmen will assist with prevention checklists, data entry, staff and visitor screenings and wellness checks at the healthcare facilities through the end of the year.