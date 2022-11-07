Indiana National Guard takes over operations in Kosovo

An Indiana National Guard task force led by a Columbus resident has now taken over operations in Kosovo.

According to reports from the National Guard, Kosovo Force transferred authority between the outgoing team from the Virginia Army National Guard, to the Indiana Army National Guard’s 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Lawrence during a ceremony at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, last week.

The 300 troops ae under the command of Col. Chris Mabis of Columbus and departed from Camp Atterbury early last month. They are operating as Task Force Nighthawk.

Mabis said that the team has spent nearly a year preparing for the mission and thanked the outgoing soldiers and commander for helping the Hoosiers prepare.

Mabis said that the force will ensure a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people, in all communities in Kosovo.

Photo: Indiana National Guard Col. Chris Mabis, 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team commander, speaks to soldiers, families and friends in attendance for the 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team departure ceremony at Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh, Friday, Sept. 30th. Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonah Alvarez