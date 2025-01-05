Indiana National Guard called out to help with storm

Indiana National Guard Press Release

Indiana National Guard activated to assist first responders in response to winter storm warning

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb activated the Indiana National Guard to provide winter storm support and assistance to state and local responders.

The response package includes Indiana National Guard Highway Assistance Teams that are available to assist stranded motorists and support other types of winter emergencies. These teams comprise 122 Hoosier Guardsmen working across seven Indiana National Guard armories in Bedford, Edinburgh, Evansville, Indianapolis, New Albany, Shelbyville and Washington.

Initial plans are for the Indiana National Guard to work in conjunction with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Indiana State Police and Emergency Operations Center to remain activated through Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Indiana National Guard soldiers and airman are always ready and always there to assist Hoosiers when called.