Indiana moves on to next phase of COVID-19 reopenings

Indiana is advancing to the next stage of its reopening plan today.

Governor Holcomb announced that Indiana is beginning Stage 4 of the Back on Track Indiana plan two days earlier than originally planned, according to our news-gathering partners at TTWN.

Playgrounds, race tracks, museums, and the state Capitol in Indiana can finally reopen for the first time since March. Restaurants can open to 75-percent of their capacity, and bars can open to 50-percent.

This stage allows for social gatherings of up to 250 people.Public health managers say even with more things reopening, you should maintain some social distance and wearing face coverings is encouraged.