Indiana marks 250+ COVID-19 cases, 7th death

Indiana now has 259 positive test results for COVID-19 and the Indiana Department of Health is reporting another death from the virus, the seventh so far.

Local health officials say that there have been no additional positive cases in Bartholomew County. So far, there have been 244 tests done in Bartholomew County with five positive results, 39 negative results and 198 tests where results are still pending.

Jennings County has two positive results, Johnson County has 14 and Shelby County has a single positive result.

Local health officials say the best source of information for those with symptoms and care questions in Bartholomew County is the COVID-19 Resource Center operated by Columbus Regional Health at 812-379-4449.