Indiana JC Penney Stores to Re-Open

JCPenney announced this week it is closing more than a fourth of its stores across the country for good, as part of its bankruptcy.

However, some stores in Indiana are re-opening, after shutting down in March because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to Inside Indiana Business, seven JCPenney locations across the Hoosier state are re-opening Wednesday among them are stores in :

-Jackson Park in Seymour

-Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood

-Hamilton Town Center in Noblesville

JCPenney is putting new safety precautions and guidelines in their stores, like having employees wear masks, signs reminding customers about social distancing, contactless checkout, and curbside pickup.