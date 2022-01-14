Indiana House votes to lift gun restrictions

Local state legislators are touting a bill clearing the Indiana House that will make it easier to carry a gun in Indiana.

Republican State Reps. Ryan Lauer of Columbus and Jim Lucas of Seymour were co-authors of the Lawful Carry bill that passed the House on Wednesday. The bill would allow law-abiding adults who are legally eligible to own a gun, to carry a gun without a permit.

Lucas called the bill “common-sense legislation to ensure Hoosiers can exercise their basic Second Amendment Right without having to wait weeks to receive a state-mandated license.”

Lauer said that the bill helps “Hoosiers who can already lawfully own a firearm protect themselves and their family, he said. “This legislation benefits responsible gun owners and increases penalties for illegal gun crimes. There are also strong processes already in place that are designed to prevent firearms from ending up in the wrong hands.”

Hoosiers who purchase a firearm are still required to complete the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives form, and be approved by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

The bill now moves to the Indiana Senate.