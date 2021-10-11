Indiana House Republicans seek 2022 session interns

Indiana House Republicans say the deadline is approaching for those interested in serving as paid interns during the legislative session.

The session runs from January through mid-March and the internships are full-time positions, 8:30 to 5 Monday through Friday. Interns are paid $750 bi weekly and can earn academic credit. Previous political or government experience is not required.

The positions are open to college sophomores, juniors and seniors of all majors as well as to recent college graduates. Law school or graduate students can also apply.

Interns serve in a variety of departments including legislative operations, communications and media relations and policy.

The caucus said the last day to sign up is Oct. 31st.

You can get more information or apply online at www.indianahouserepublicans.com/2022-house-republican-internship-program.