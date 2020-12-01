Indiana hospitals filling with COVID-19 patients

A record number of Hoosiers are in the hospital due to COVID-19. As of noon on Sunday, over 34-hundred patients were in Indiana hospitals with the virus. Of those, 968 were in the ICU. That is 17 more intensive care unit patients than the day before, and more than any other time during the pandemic.

Bartholomew County had 51 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the Columbus and Bartholomew County COVID-19 Community Task Force. That is down slightly from the high of 55 that was hit on Nov. 22nd.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced 5,713 new cases yesterday and 38 more deaths from the disease. Those deaths happened between November 24th and 29th. The seven-day all-test positivity rate in Indiana is 10.8 percent.