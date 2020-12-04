Indiana hits new high total of COVID-19 cases

Indiana had its highest single-day total number of positive COVID-19 tests reported yesterday, although some of the tests are weeks old.

The state reported 8,527 new positive COVID-19 cases but some of those date back to Nov. 13th. The previous single day high was Nov. 13th with 8,283 three cases.

The state is also reporting 60 deaths and a 7-day positivity rate of 11.4 percent.

Bartholomew County had 124 new cases to report, with a 7-day positivity rate of 10.4 percent. That marks a new single-day high. Decatur had 34 new cases, Jennings 39, Jackson 116, Brown 21, Johnson 249 and Shelby 36. Jackson and Brown counties each had one new death from the disease.

Jackson County continues to be red on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 spread map, showing a severe spread of the disease. Bartholomew and other surrounding counties remain orange, showing serious spread of the disease.