Indiana Guard says Afghan donation collection mission is over

The Indiana National Guard says it has ceased Operation Hoosier Allies Support, the mission to collect donations for Afghan evacuees who are staying at Camp Atterbury.

This includes all donation sites at Indiana National Guard armories.

Team Rubicon will still accept donations at its Johnson County site.

The Guard reported earlier this month that the Camp Atterbury Rail Deployment Facility, at 5921 Schoolhouse Road will continue to accept donations until the end of January.