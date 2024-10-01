Indiana Guard, emergency workers head to North Carolina disaster

The Indiana National Guard will be assisting with Hurricane Helene search and rescue efforts. Indiana guardsmen will head to North Carolina to assist with local, state, and federal recovery efforts. The Indiana National Guard team is expected to base their operations in Hickory, North Carolina for about two weeks.

Other Hoosiers are also assisting in North Carolina. Indiana Task Force 1 is helping with recovery efforts in North Carolina after previously responding to Florida and Georgia. A swift water rescue team made up of rescue workers from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources along with the South Bend, Goshen and Mishawaka Fire Departments, was sent to North Carolina and has been operating nearly nonstop since Friday.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks