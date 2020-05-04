Indiana easing many pandemic restrictions today

Starting today in Indiana, you will have a lot more places to go and people you can spend time with.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb unveiled his plan to get Indiana back to normal Friday, revealing a five-stage recovery plan with the goal of being back to full operation by July 4th.

The first stage is the “stay-at-home” order that the state has been under since March 23rd.

The second stage starts today, easing many restrictions for all but the three worst-hit counties — Marion, Lake and Cass counties.

The governor explains one of the biggest priorities under the new stage.

Under the new stage people who are older than 65 or otherwise at risk should still remain at home as much as possible. Social distancing and face coverings are still recommended if you venture out and anyone who can work from home should do so. However, retail businesses can operate at 50 percent of capacity starting today. Manufacturing and construction businesses can return to normal.

Travel restrictions are being lifted. And you can have social gatherings of 25 or fewer people. Starting Friday, religious services such as weddings, funerals and baptisms can begin again, although with crowd size limitations.

There are still businesses that must remain closed including bars and nightclubs, gyms, fitness centers and community centers, and entertainment and cultural locations like museums, zoos, theaters, bowling alleys, tournaments and recreational sports leagues.

Starting next Monday, May 11th, restaurants and many other businesses can operate at 50 percent capacity and personal care locations like hair salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors can begin serving customers again open by appointment only.

The next stage, with a May 23rd timetable, would further allow indoor worship services, gatherings of more than 100 people and and loosen other restrictions.

The governor said that if things begin to go backwards, such as a surge on hospitals or shortages of intensive care beds, the state could step back to a previous stage, imposing restrictions again.

A new website outlines the plan at backontrack.in.gov.