Indiana DNR offers tips for deer hunter safety

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is reminding deer hunters to be safe out there, with the deer reduction zone season underway and archery deer season starting on Saturday.

More than 300,000 hunters are expected to take part in the deer seasons, which run through Jan. 31st.

DNR says the most common injuries during deer seasons are accidents involving tree stands and elevated platforms. Conservation officers urge you to take safety tips such as wearing a full-body safety harness, maintain three points of contact during ascent and descent, use a haul line for hunting gear and making sure your firearms are unloaded the action is open and the safety is on before you attach them to the haul line.

Other safety tips from DNR:

Use a tree stand safety rope.

Make certain to attach your harness to the tree before leaving the ground, and that it remains attached to the tree until you return to the ground.

Use boots with non-slip soles.

Carry emergency equipment, such as a cellphone and flashlight.

Make a plan before you hunt.

Tell someone your plan, including where you will be hunting and when you plan to return.

Stick to your plan.

Identify game before pointing a firearm.

Know your target and what is beyond it.

You can get more safety tips on the IDNR website.