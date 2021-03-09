Indiana COVID-19 deaths dip to early pandemic lows

Indiana added 5 deaths from COVID-19 in Monday’s update from the Indiana State Department of Health, one of the lowest tallies since the start of the pandemic in March of last year. None of those deaths were in Bartholomew County or surrounding counties.

Since the start of the pandemic a year ago, Indiana has recorded 12 thousand 315 deaths from COVID-19

Bartholomew reported 2 new cases of COVID-19, Shelby and Jennings counties each had 1, and Johnson had 12 newly reported cases. Decatur, Jackson and Brown counties had no new cases to report.