Indiana COVID-19 cases continue fast rise

Today’s report on new coronavirus cases in Indiana wasn’t the record-setter that yesterday’s report showed, but it is a close second place.

According to figures from the Indiana State Department of Health, there were 5,708 new positive cases reported today, with a positivity rate of 10.6 percent and 50 nealy reported deaths. Thursday’s report was the worst since the start of the pandemic with 6,654 new positive cases and 51 newly reported deaths . Indiana has has 4,613 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Bartholomew County added 83 new positive cases in today’s update with a positivity rate of 9 percent. That is the highest single day total for Bartholomew County.

Bartholome County’s per capita positivity rate is at 61.6 according to the community COVID-19 Task Force. Anything above 10 is considered severe spread of the disease. The task force is also reporting that there are 38 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the community.

Bartholomew and surrounding counties Shelby, Johnson, Brown, Jackson and Jennings are all ranked as orange on the state color coded map, which shows a high community spread for the disease. Decatur County is in the red, or severe spread category.