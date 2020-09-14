Indiana Chief Justice tests positive for COVID-19

Indiana’s Chief Justice has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state Supreme Court.

The court announced today that Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush tested positive on Sunday after a family member also tested positive.

Rush immediately notified her colleagues, staff, and other government officials. Her public schedule will be adjusted as needed. Rush began self-isolating immediately and will continue to work remotely while quarantined.

Rush has been working remotely and has not been in the State House since Sept. 1st.

The Indiana Supreme Court and Clerks Office remain open, with continued adjustments in place to protect the health and well-being of employees and the community.