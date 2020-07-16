Indiana BMV to begin driving tests again today

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is going to begin taking appointments for driving skills exams starting today in select communities.

The BMV began rescheduling exams in late June for anyone who had an appointment canceled due to the public health emergency. Once all customers with a previously canceled appointment have had the opportunity to reschedule, the BMV will open appointments across the state. All branches will be offering appointments by July 24.

There will be health and safety requirements for driving tests including a health screening questionnaire, wearing a mask and having two vehicle windows opened slight. If you can’t comply, you will have to reschedule your screening.

Driving skills exams must be scheduled a minimum of 48 hours and maximum of 3 weeks in advance. Appointment information and expectations can be viewed on the BMV website, here: https://www.in.gov/bmv/2568. htm.