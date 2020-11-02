Indiana BMV offices open for issuing IDs to vote

Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices are having extended hours today and tomorrow to issue ID cards and driver’s licenses to be used for voting. Branches will be open until 8 p.m. tonight, and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day.

The BMV provides free, state-issued ID cards for voting purposes to any unlicensed Hoosier who is a U.S. citizen, who can provide proper documentation, and who will be at least 18 years of age on or before the next general or municipal election.

You can find a complete list of documents you will need to bring at IN.gov/bmv.