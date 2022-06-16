Indiana Attorney General warns of vacation-related scams

The Indiana Attorney General’s office is warning you about scams targeting those who are only hoping to take a relaxing vacation.

Attorney General Todd Rokita wants you to remember that anyone can be the target of a scam, and when a deal seems too good to be true, it is.

He said you should be on the alert when you are offered heavily discounted amusement park tickets, condos, and hotel rentals.

Rokita says you should not give in to high-pressure sales pitches when you are trying to book a trip. If you are dealing with an unknown company, you should check their Better Business Bureau ratings and also search online to see if they are accused of scams.

When you are making payments, pay by credit card as that gives you more protection than paying by cash or check.

You should also be cautious when you are on vacation about over-sharing on social media. Instead, consider changing your privacy settings to limit those who can view your your social media while you are out of town .

If you believe you have been the victim of a vacation scam, you can file a complaint with the Indiana attorney general’s office at www.indianaconsumer.com.