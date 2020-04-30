Indiana adding contact tracking to COVID-19 fight

Indiana is adding another needed component to ensure that COVID-19 dies down in the state — comprehensive tracking of the contacts those who are infected made with others while they were contagious.

After announcing on Tuesday that there would be 50 COVID-19 testing locations around the state, on Wednesday, state officials announced that the state is partnering with a company called Maximus to conduct those contact tracing investigations.

Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner explains:

Box said that the state will reach out by phone and e-mail to those diagnosed with COVID-19 to set up interviews about who they may have come in contact with.

Plans call for hiring at least 500 employees, who will be trained in contact tracing and investigations by state experts. The call center is expected to be operational around May 11th.