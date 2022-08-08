Inaugural 4th Street Art Fair Coming Up

The inaugural 4th Street Art Fair is scheduled for Saturday, August 20, from Noon to 5 p.m., in downtown Columbus. The event will take place on 4th Street, between Jackson and Washington Streets, in front of the Columbus Bar.

This first-time festival will feature art vendors, live art demonstrations, an open mic, a raffle, and art activities for the children.

Support for the 4th Street Art Fair is provided by the Columbus Area Arts Council, Good Vibrations Tattoos and Body Art, and the Columbus Bar.