Immunization clinic coming to Columbus North on Jan. 15th

The Bartholomew County Health Department is announcing a community immunization clinic on Saturday, Jan. 15th at Columbus North High School.

The Indiana Immunization Coalition will be vaccinating with all of the vaccine doses recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. The clinic will check your entry in the state immunization registry to see what vaccines you need. You can decline any vaccine, but you need to contact the coalition two days before the event to do so.

You should bring your insurance cards and the clinic will bill all insurances. If you do not have insurance, there will be no cost, except for the shingles vaccine. Medicare also often requires a copay for the shingles vaccine.

The clinic will be held in the cafeteria from 9 to 11 the morning of Jan. 15th.

You can register here, with enrollment code IN65942 and choosing Columbus North-1/15.