Ignite Columbus event returns tonight

A pitch competition for local entrepreneurs organized by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce is returning this evening.

Ignite Columbus will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. this evening in the Helen Haddad Hall at the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic headquarters on Franklin Street.

The event allows local innovators and would-be entrepreneurs to hone their idea-pitching skills. The 12 participants will have to give their 5-minute pitches with a series of 20 slides that will advance relentlessly every 15 seconds.

The event will include cash awards, including a People’s Choice Award, Most Enlightening Award and Most Innovative. The MC will be Phil Luzius, entrepreneur and national trainer for Konica Minolta Business Solutions.

Previous sessions of Ignite Columbus have seen the first glimpses of concepts for Exhibit Columbus, Columbus Craft Beer Fest, the public library’s digital services, and ColumBike.

The event is free and you are invited to attend. You can find a link to register at columbusareachamber.com.