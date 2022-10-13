IDNR: Hunters can donate deer to feed the hungry

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources wants to remind you that hunters can donate the deer they harvest to help feed the hungry in Indiana.

The Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund administered by the DNR Division of Law Enforcement provides grants to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, the Dubois County Sportsmen Club, and Hunters and Farmers Feeding the Hungry to pay for processing fees when hunters donate legally harvested deer.

You can drop off the field-dressed deer at a local participating processor, where processing fees are paid for by the Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund.

The meat will be used to create healthy venison burger to distribute to food banks. The food banks distribute venison to soup kitchens and food pantries.

During the 2021 deer hunting seasons, Hoosier hunters donated 879 harvested deer. That made 45,326 pounds of donated venison.

For information on donating your harvested deer and participating processors, please visit sbf.IN.gov.