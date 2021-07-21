IDEM issues air quality warnings for today, Thursday

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is declaring a statewide Air Quality Action Day alert for today and tomorrow due to the smoke from western wildfires that have moved into Indiana.

IDEM is forecasting high levels of fine particles in the air due to smoke from wildfires in the western United States and southern Canada. Those particles are composed of microscopic dust, soot, and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled. People already at risk are particularly vulnerable after several days of high exposure. The levels are expected to be in Orange or Unhealthy range for sensitive groups range.

Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

IDEM says there are actions you can take to reduce the amount of fine particles in the air. Those include: