Iconic Dell Brothers shop to close on Saturday; Chamber recognition Thursday

An iconic downtown Columbus business will only be open for a few more days. Dell Brothers plans to close its doors for good on Saturday after more than 108 years in operation.

The business is owned and operated by Tom Dell with the help of his wife Kathy. They announced plans earlier this summer to close the business that had been operating at the same location by his father and grandfather. Dell is retiring after 55 years operating the family business. He said that after the death of his brother, Mike, last year, it has become too hard to operate the store alone.

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce is planning a ribbon retirement ceremony for the business on Thursday. That will start at 4:30 p.m. at the store at 416 Washington Street, followed by an open house.