I-65 traffic restrictions near Seymour start next week

Drivers on Interstate 65 near Seymour will see lane closures for the next few weeks, according to Indiana Department of Transportation.

INDOT says that a new median crossover will be installed north of the Seymour exit and the inside lanes will be closed for about three weeks while that work is completed. The affected area is just north of the weigh station.

The work is scheduled to start on Monday.

INDOT asks that you slow down, use extra caution and drive without distractions in all work zones. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.