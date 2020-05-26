I-65 restrictions set as Carr Hill Road bridge work continues

INDOT says that you will see traffic restrictions on Interstate 65 at Carr HIll Road, starting Thursday night as crews begin setting beams for the new bridge over the interstate there.

The state says you will see intermittent stoppages of up to 20 minutes at a time as the concrete beams are put in place. Southbound traffic will be stopped Thursday and Friday, with northbound traffic affected on Monday and Tuesday. The work will take place between 9 p.m. at night and 6 a.m. in the morning.

Next week there will be lane closures as crews begin installing the deck pans so concrete can be poured for the new bridge.

INDOT suggests you find another route and avoid the area if you can. Carr Hill Road will remain closed while the bridge is replaced. That work should finish in July.