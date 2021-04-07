I-65 closures, slowdowns start tonight for bridge project

INDOT says that you can expect to see rolling roadblocks on Interstate 65 near the Johnson and Shelby counties line tonight and Thursday.

Contractor crews will be demolishing the bridge deck at Johnson County Line Road overnights this week and will slow down and stop the traffic for up to 20 minutes at a time tonight and Thursday. Southbound traffic will be affected tonight, stopping intermittently at State Road 44 between 11 tonight and 5 tomorrow morning. Northbound traffic will be stopped on Thursday night, from 10 at night until 5 in the morning with stoppages at State Road 252

The work is taking place about three miles north of State Road 252.

INDOT says you should consider allowing extra time to reach your destination or use an alternate route to avoid delays.

The work is dependent on the weather.