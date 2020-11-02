Hunter injures back in Jennings County fall

A hunter seriously injured his back after falling from a tree stand in Jennings County Saturday.

Indiana DNR Conservation Officers are reporting that rescue workers were called to the 9000 block of North County Road 125 East at about 5:30 Saturday afternoon. 39-year-old John Conner of Bristol, Vermont was flown by medical helicopter to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis after falling about 14 feet from a tree stand.

Conservation officers say that the ropes securing the saddle-style tree stand became loose, leading to the fall. They suggest that hunters who are using an elevated stand also use a safety harness and lifelines. You should also check all stands and straps prior to climbing.