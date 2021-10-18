Hunter injured in fall from tree stand

A hunter was injured last week after falling 25-feet from a tree stand in Decatur County.

According to reports from Indiana conservation officers, 44-year-old Jeffrey Berkemeir of Greensburg was attempting to remove a hang-on tree stand at about 11:32 a.m. Thursday morning in the 8700 block of East County Road 150N. He was using a full-body safety harness but the lineman’s rope became untied for unknown reasons, leading to the fall.

Berkemeir suffered severe injuries to both his legs and was flown by helicopter to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.