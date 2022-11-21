Humane Society offering low-cost adoptions in December

The Bartholomew County Humane Society will be offering low-cost adoptions next month as part of the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope event.

From Dec. 1st to 11th, adoptions for a cat or a dog will only cost $50. That will cover the cost for a fully vaccinated, spayed/neutered and microchipped pet.

The Bissell Pet Foundation is partnering with animal shelters across the country for its “Empty the Shelters” adoption event with more than 280 shelters in 42 states taking part. The project had led to more than 126,000 pets finding homes. The foundation was started in 2011.

The foundation does want to remind potential pet owners, that adopting a pet during the holidays is a long-term commitment.

The local humane society encourages you to check out the animals available for adoption on the website, and to call the Humane Society to set up an appointment. You can go online to https://www.bartholomewhumane.org/