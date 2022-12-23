Hours updated for Columbus warming locations

Local emergency officials are announcing that some Columbus city facilities will be open to get shelter from the weather for those in need. Some of these times have changed from earlier reports.

The Commons will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.. Foundation For Youth will be open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Nexus Park will be open until 7 p.m. Columbus city buses will be running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hamilton Center and Donner Center are now going to be closed.

On Saturday, The Commons will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nexus Park will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. FFY will be closed Saturday. City buses will only be running to Brighter Days Homeless Shelter on Saturday.

All city facilities are closed on Sunday, Christmas Day.

The Brighter Days Homeless Shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. tonight into Saturday. It will be open all day on Sunday, Christmas Day. A meal will be served at the shelter tonight and Saturday evening, and all three meals on Sunday.

If you need to find a warming center in your community, you can call 2-1-1. Community navigators are available around the clock and can provide you with updated locations and hours of warmings centers in your area.