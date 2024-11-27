Houchin bill to fix student aid deadlines moves forward

A bill proposed by Congresswoman Erin Houchin to lock in the dates to apply for student financial aid has passed the U.S. House and Senate and is headed to the president’s desk.

According to the congresswoman’s office, the FAFSA Deadline Act passed the House with a vote of 381 to 1. This legislation will ensure the Free Application for Federal Student Aid is available by October 1 each year. Under the existing law, the U.S. Department of Education could hold off until January 1st before releasing the form that allows students and their families to apply for most types of financial aid for college.

Houchin said she was proud “to lead this effort to ensure students have the tools they need to access higher education without unnecessary obstacles.”

The bill has passed by unanimous consent in the Senate.

Houchin represents Indiana House District 9 which includes Brown, Jackson, Jennings, Decatur and southern Bartholomew Counties as well as the rest of southeastern Indiana.