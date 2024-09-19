Hot Rods returns to downtown Columbus

The streets of downtown Columbus will be filled with classic cars and classic rock Saturday as White River Broadcasting brings Hot Rods and Rock & Roll back for its 28th annual event.

The annual car show put on by 106.1 The River will be closing downtown streets from Third Street in front of The Commons through Eighth Street, and from Jackson to Franklin streets starting Saturday morning in preparation for the event.

Bob Morrison, general manager for White River Broadcasting, talks about the hundreds of classic vehicles that will be on display.

Morrison says people come from all around Indiana and even neighboring states to enjoy the car show and downtown Columbus.

Drivers who want to take part in the car show must register, for free, at the parking lot across from the Bartholomew County Jail on Second Street starting at 8 Saturday morning. Registration ends at 1:30 p.m. Vehicles that have not registered will not be allowed into the show.

The show officially opens to the public at 3 p.m. and lasts until 7 p.m. With returning musicians Rick K. & the Allnighters taking the stage at 7 p.m.

Hot Rods and Rock & Roll is free and you are invited to attend,