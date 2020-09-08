Hot Rods and Rock & Roll set for Sept. 19 in downtown Columbus

The 24th Annual Hot Rods and Rock & Roll to be held Saturday, September 19th in downtown Columbus!

The event, organized and sponsored by 106.1 The River, draws hundreds of classic cars, trucks and motorcycles to downtown Columbus. In the interest of protecting our fans and participants of the event, we are scaling back the size of the car show and canceling the annual evening concert.

Well be spacing the vehicles out more this year and because of that, well have a limit of 160 vehicles for the car show, says Rich Anthony, Brand Manager for 106.1 The River. Vehicles will be registered that day on a first-come first-serve basis. Theres more information on our website at https://1061theriver.com/carshow/.

Although, we believe that through social distancing and other precautions we can hold the scaled-back car show safely, White River Broadcasting Company is making the decision to cancel this years concert with an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the participants and attendees.

I am pleased that we will are going to be able to Showcase Downtown Columbus and to continue the 24- year tradition of Hot Rods and Rock & Roll this year. says General Manager, Bob Morrison.

It will be different without Rick K & The Allnighters, but theyre already scheduled to be back next year. I want to thank Dave Hayward, Executive Director of Public Works/City Engineer, and others in the Columbus City Administration and the Bartholomew County Health Department, who we have been working very closely with through this process to allow us to make the safest decision possible under the guidelines that have been provided from Governor Holcombs office.

As the safety of all the great folks that bring their beautiful vehicles to display, of our many listeners who come to enjoy the show and of all the sponsors, volunteers and staff that make the show happen is paramount we will continue to monitor the situation and will adjust accordingly.

“We look forward to being downtown and we ask those coming to have fun, enjoy the cars, shop the stores and visit the restaurants. At same time please be mindful of your physical distance with others enjoying the show and please Mask Up Indiana!

You can also enjoy our Virtual Car Show on The River website at https://1061theriver.com/virtual-car-show-gallery/