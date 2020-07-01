Hospital Road to close near Camp Atterbury for repairs

Hospital Road will be closing near Camp Atterbury for six to eight weeks for road repairs starting Monday. The affected area will be from Stone Arch Road to South Tipton Trail. east of Nineveh.

Base officials say this is due to ongoing erosion from an adjacent stream.

This is the second of four phases, taking place over several years. 800 linear feet of sheet piling will be driven into the ground where the stream is encroaching on the road. The project will allow traffic to flow east and west simultaneously.

The suggested detour route is Nineveh Road, to State Road 252, to Schoolhouse Road and Hospital Road.