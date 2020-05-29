Hospice “Wings for the Journey” event canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is announcing that it will not be holding its annual Wings for the Journey memorial service this year. It was originally scheduled for June 14th.

Laura Leonard, president of the hospice, said the agency feels a responsibility to minimize the exposure of others and to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. She said they still hope to hold their annual December memorial event.

Wings for the Journey is an ongoing and open support group for anyone who has experienced the death of a child.